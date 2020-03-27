Southwest Utah Public Health Department report second COVID-19-related death in Utah

SOUTHWEST, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Southwest Utah Public Health Department (SWUPHD) reported the second COVID-19-related death of a local resident Friday.

SWUPHD officials said an older woman under the age of 60 passed away Thursday in a Salt Lake area hospital. She had significant underlying health conditions, health officials add.

The patient had tested positive for COVID-19, and the SWUPHD is in contact with individuals who have been in close contact with her, SWUPHD said.

The individuals in contact with the woman as being asked to quarantine or isolate while monitoring for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We want to express our sympathy for this individual’s family and friends”, said Dr. David Blodgett, SWUPHD Health Officer. “We encourage our community to maintain social distancing in your daily activities and make the effort to protect our older or vulnerable residents.”

