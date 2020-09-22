Southern Utah not seeing COVID-19 spike like Wasatch Front, health officials say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department says it’s remaining cautiously optimistic as the five-county district is not seeing a surge in coronavirus cases branding the rest of the state.

The southwestern district, containing Washington, Iron, Garfield, Kane, and Beaver counties, has maintained a 7-day rolling average of about 25 new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to SWUPHD public information officer David Heaton.

“For us, anything below 30 (daily new cases) we feel is fairly reasonable and not cause for too much of a concern,” Heaton said.

The SWUPHD reported 15 new cases Monday, meaning 419 cases are active and approximately 89% are considered recovered. Heaton said the number of hospitalization rates of local residents have remained relatively low, currently standing at eight. Over the past seven days, an average of about seven people have been in the hospital at any given time per day, officials announced.

Looking back on the pandemic, Heaton tells ABC4 News the district’s most notable outbreaks remain at the Purgatory Correctional Facility and within at least five long-term care facilities.

Public health officials say outbreaks in assisted-living environments are their most serious and concerning as they affect the most vulnerable population in the community. These outbreaks have resulted in approximately seven deaths so far out of 30 total.

The Utah Department of Health is currently reporting two facilities with active cases in southwest Utah: the Haven at Sky Mountain, which has more than five active cases, and the Autumn Park Assisted Living, with less than five cases.

“The rest of our deaths still match the older age range, and nearly all of them have had underlying health conditions,” Heaton added.

As Washington and Iron counties have re-submitted their request for ‘green’ restriction designation once again, the public health department says that if the governor’s offie is looking at the data by county, local commissioners may still have a chance at seeing an approval at the end of the week, without the surge that the rest of the state is having along the Wasatch Front.