Southbound I-15 in Davis County to see traffic restrictions during daytime paving Wednesday

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Drivers along I-15 in Davis County on Wednesday will see traffic restrictions as crews work on paving the freeway near 200 South.

In a press release issued by the Utah Department of Transportation, drivers are being advised to plan ahead for the daytime lane closure on southbound I-15 and for the on-ramp closure at 650 North in Clearfield on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes between 650 North and 200 South. Drivers needing to get onto southbound I-15 will need to use Main Street to 700 South (S.R. 193) as an alternate route.

UDOT says the restrictions will allow crews to place new pavement at the 200 South bridge as part of the I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project.

“Typically, UDOT schedules this work during overnight hours, when traffic is lighter, to minimize delays for drivers,” the press release states. “However, this work is being done in the daytime to take advantage of good weather and warmer temperatures.”

UDOT’s I-15 Express Lanes project is extending the Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. Construction on the project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021.

More details about the I-15 Express Lanes project are available at udot.utah.gov/i15express.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app.