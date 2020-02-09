South Salt Lake Stabbing: Woman in Custody

South Salt Lake-(ABC4 News)- A South Salt Lake woman is behind bars following what appears to be a “domestic violence” incident.

South Salt Lake police were called to an apartment building located at 2150 S. West Temple just before 10pm Saturday night, according to Sgt. Matt Oehler.

Officers say paramedics treated a male victim in his late twenties for a stab to his leg and he was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police took the suspect, a woman in her 20’s into custody.

