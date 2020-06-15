South Salt Lake Police to review policies, hopes to regain community trust

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders in South Salt Lake City agreed to review police department policies and practices and seek opportunities to rebuild the trust of the community.

“We take the concerns brought forward by our community seriously,” said Mayor Cherie Wood. “Our city wants every resident, business and visitor to the City to feel safe.”

“South Salt Lake City’s Police Department has the local control and ability to analyze existing policies and make necessary changes,” said Police Chief Jack Carruth. “We will take an objective look at how we serve our community.”

South Salt Lake leaders said they will use the tools of several other communities call to action:

Signing the Mayor’s Pledge – Commit to Action, the Obama Foundation Review police use of force policies Engage our community by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in the review Report the findings of the review to the community and seek feedback Reform police use of force policies

Reform/Transform – Policy Evaluation of SSL Policing Practices

8 Can’t Wait – Evaluation of Use of Force Policy

Creating a South Salt Lake Citizen Review Board

“We believe there is a solution, it comes from local conversation, listening, and hard work,” said City Council Chair Sharla Bynum, City Council Members-At-Large Natalie Pinkney and Ray deWolfe in a joint statement. “We have a history of providing a voice and meeting the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. We plan to establish a Citizen Review Board to create oversight and add a communal component to our police policies.”

Mayor wood said their police department has what she considers excellent protocols in place and is proud to have a public safety team that values diversity. She fully supports the steps needed to ensure they serve and protect all residents.

“Transparency in all our public safety policies and practices is essential,” said Chief Carruth. “My Officers are dedicated to serving arguably the most culturally and ethnically diverse population in the state and know we can benefit from a community-based lens. We will evaluate existing policies and discuss the findings with the City Council and the community.”