South Salt Lake Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for 11-year-old Kevin Iteriteka and asking for the public’s help to find him.

According to a Saturday release from South Salt Lake Police, someone last saw Kevin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, near 3900 South 500 East.

Kevin is African American, approximately 4’10” in height, and weighs 80 lbs. He has black short hair and brown eyes.

Kevin could wearing a blue jacket, blue pants and blue shoes.

Police do not believe Kevin is in immediate danger but remain concerned due to his age.

If anyone has any information, please contact the South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.