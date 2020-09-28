South Salt Lake Police on scene of an apparent homicide

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Salt Lake are currently on scene of an apparent homicide Monday morning.

According to SSLPD Spokesperson Danielle Croyle, a witness called police around 7:30 a.m. to report the body of a Caucasian female in the back parking lot of 2550 South and 300 West.

There is no known age, extent of injuries, cause of death or identity. Crime scene investigators on scene.

*Developing* ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided once additional details are released.