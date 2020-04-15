South Salt Lake Police looking for person of interest after juvenile sex assault

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in South Salt Lake are asking for the public to help them identify a person of interest in a sex assault case near an elementary school.

The assault involved a juvenile and happened between 7 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 11th. It happened near Lincoln Elementary School at 3750 South 450 East.

A person of interest has been identified in the case. See photos below:

Courtesy: South Salt Lake Police Dept.

This person has not been called a suspect by police, only a person of interest. They were last seen in the area of 3800 South 300 East in South Salt Lake.

South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for any information to help identify the male captured on surveillance footage. Contact Det. Hansen 801-412-3644 or email dhansen@southsaltlakecity.com.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the toll-free Statewide 24-hour Sexual Violence Crisis and Information Hotline at 1-888-421-1100. Click here for a list of Rape Crisis Resources in Utah.

What others are reading: