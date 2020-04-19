South Salt Lake police issue Amber Alert for missing 4-year-old girl

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The South Salt Lake Police Department issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of a four year old girl, and are asking for your help to find her.

South Salt Lake PD says the child abduction victim is four-year-old Arilyn Crow. She’s last known wearing a pink shirt and diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 35 pounds.

The suspect is Courtney Crow, who police say was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light jeans. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Police say Courtney Crow is the suspect in South Salt Lake child abduction.



Police say the abduction happened in South Salt Lake and Courtney Crow is believed to be driving a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with the license plate F142SY.

If you have any information, call 801-840-4000 or call 9-1-1.

