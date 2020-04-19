South Salt Lake police issue Amber Alert for missing 4-year-old girl

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The South Salt Lake Police Department issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of a four year old girl, and are asking for your help to find her.
South Salt Lake PD says the child abduction victim is four-year-old Arilyn Crow. She’s last known wearing a pink shirt and diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 3 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 35 pounds.
The suspect is Courtney Crow, who police say was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and light jeans. She has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Police say the abduction happened in South Salt Lake and Courtney Crow is believed to be driving a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with the license plate F142SY.
If you have any information, call 801-840-4000 or call 9-1-1.
