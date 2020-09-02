South Salt Lake Police investigating fatal stabbing Wednesday morning

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning in the 2800 South 200 East area.

Police say around 6:15 Wednesday morning, they arrived on scene of a stabbing. The male victim died on scene.

The suspect, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody. There is currently no threat to the public.

Police also say that the victim and the suspect were friends but the police say the motive is unknown at this time.





Police are asking that people take an alternate route to avoid the scene of the incident. 200 East is closed until the scene is processed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.