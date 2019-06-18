South Salt Lake Police asking community to keep an eye out for man they say asked boy what he’d do to earn $50

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officers at the South Salt Lake Police Department want to speak with a man they are calling suspicious.

On Sunday, June 16 around 10 a.m. police say a boy and his father were walking on the Jordan River Parkway Trail near 3200 South when the 12-year-old was approached by the man.

“[He] ran a short distance ahead of [his father] and was approached by an older man who asked the boy ‘what would you do to earn $50?’,” a press release from South Salt Lake Police stated.

Police said the father was able to take a picture of the man as he was walking way.

He is described as a white male, 65 years old and heavy set. He was wearing a red tank shirt, red shorts, and a gray & black baseball hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

