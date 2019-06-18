Live Now
WATCH NOW: President Trump 2020 re-election rally underway in Orlando

South Salt Lake Police asking community to keep an eye out for man they say asked boy what he’d do to earn $50

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officers at the South Salt Lake Police Department want to speak with a man they are calling suspicious.

On Sunday, June 16 around 10 a.m. police say a boy and his father were walking on the Jordan River Parkway Trail near 3200 South when the 12-year-old was approached by the man.

“[He] ran a short distance ahead of [his father] and was approached by an older man who asked the boy ‘what would you do to earn $50?’,” a press release from South Salt Lake Police stated.

Police said the father was able to take a picture of the man as he was walking way.

He is described as a white male, 65 years old and heavy set. He was wearing a red tank shirt, red shorts, and a gray & black baseball hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call South Salt Lake Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

What others are clicking on:

Baby falls out of 3rd floor apartment window in West Haven

Utah relinquishes oversight of polygamous trust with homes

Bear euthanized after attacking boy in Hobble Creek Canyon

Utah officer delivers pizza rather than ticket

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS