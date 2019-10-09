South Salt Lake investigating overnight stabbing at smoke shop

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was stabbed at a smoke shop in South Salt Lake overnight, police say.

It happened at Smokin’ On State located at 3149 South State Street.

Sgt. Matt Oehler with the South Salt Lake Police Dept. said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found outside of a Subway down the road at 3300 South. He is in critical condition.

Investigators are looking at surveillance cameras to try and find a suspect, but Sgt. Oehler said the stabbing was not random and there is no threat to the public.

