SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was stabbed at a smoke shop in South Salt Lake overnight, police say.
It happened at Smokin’ On State located at 3149 South State Street.
Sgt. Matt Oehler with the South Salt Lake Police Dept. said the victim, a man in his 40s, was found outside of a Subway down the road at 3300 South. He is in critical condition.
Investigators are looking at surveillance cameras to try and find a suspect, but Sgt. Oehler said the stabbing was not random and there is no threat to the public.
What others are clicking on:
- South Salt Lake investigating overnight stabbing at smoke shop
- NFL At 100: Giants deny Patriots perfect season in 2008 Super Bowl
- Trump gives Medal of Freedom to former Attorney General Edwin Meese
- Nearly 1M migrants arrested along southern border during government’s 2019 fiscal year
- Suspect wanted in connection with shots fired at Granger High apprehended