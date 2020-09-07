South Salt Lake firefighters put out overnight field fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – South Salt Lake firefighters had a busy start to their Labor Day as they put a field fire.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 3000 South and 1100 West.

Firefighters tell ABC4 News the fire burned near the Jordan River, but were able to contain the blaze to half an acre.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries to report.