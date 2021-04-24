South Ogden Police seek answers after attempted abduction

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are seeking for answers after an attempted abduction near South Ogden.

The South Ogden Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect allegedly involved in the attempted abduction of a child near the intersection of Holroyd and Chambers.

Officers state that on April 23, an unknown man approached a child shortly after she got off of the school bus and then attempted to talk her into getting into his vehicle around 2:50 p.m.

According to the South Ogden Police Department, the child was able to walk away and the suspect then left the area in the pictured vehicle.

Courtesy of SSLPD

Courtesy of SSLPD

Courtesy of SSLPD

Courtesy of SSLPD

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, with long brown hair and black-framed glasses with thick lenses. He is believed to be in his mid-20s.

Officers say he is also believed to be driving a dark colored Hyundai Accent between 2006-2011.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Ogden Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 801-629-8221.

