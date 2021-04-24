South Ogden Police seek answers after attempted abduction

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are seeking for answers after an attempted abduction near South Ogden.
The South Ogden Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect allegedly involved in the attempted abduction of a child near the intersection of Holroyd and Chambers.
Officers state that on April 23, an unknown man approached a child shortly after she got off of the school bus and then attempted to talk her into getting into his vehicle around 2:50 p.m.
According to the South Ogden Police Department, the child was able to walk away and the suspect then left the area in the pictured vehicle.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, with long brown hair and black-framed glasses with thick lenses. He is believed to be in his mid-20s.
Officers say he is also believed to be driving a dark colored Hyundai Accent between 2006-2011.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Ogden Department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 801-629-8221.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.