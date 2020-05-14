Suspect cornered after reportedly showing gun near South Jordan Walmart and Sam’s Club

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The West Jordan Police have put the area near the Jordan Gateway Walmart under a shelter-in-place order Thursday morning.





The shelter-in-place order was ordered by police due to suspicious circumstances. People say that no one is being allowed into Walmart at this time or nearby Sam’s Club at this time.

Officials tell ABC4 News police are responding to reports of an armed man in the backyard of a home near 110th south and 5th west. Police say the situations are related, no one is in custody at this time.

One witness said that someone came inside the Walmart, showed their gun and pulled it out.

There is an active police situation near 11000 S. Cadbury, we are asking the public to stay out of the area. A shelter in place call has been sent to residents. There is no longer an active threat to the public at this time. — South Jordan Public Safety (@SoJoPoliceFire) May 14, 2020

