South Jordan salon implements strict social distancing guidelines

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC 4 News) — Friday morning hair salons across the state are preparing to reopen. After the Governor moved the state into the stabilization phase of the pandemic.

Image Studios in South Jordan says it’s taking the new restrictions to mind when planning to reopen by the end end of this weekend or early next week.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Image Studio’s stylist Luke Decker is one of nearly 2,500 stylists preparing to return to work.

“I am booked for the whole month already, I think people are pretty anxious to get back, ” Luke Decker said.

RELATED: Smith’s stores extend hours

But not before implementing guidelines from Salt Lake County. All personal care service businesses must operate by appointment only, wear face masks and disinfect workstations. All while maintaining 6 feet of social distancing.

“I am going to be wearing a mask and gloves and so will my clients, and will sanitize as soon as they get there,” Decker said. “We are in an ideal situation here because we are so one on one”.

RELATED We can’t go from 0 to 100

Image Studios owner Jason Olsen says it’s important that all stylists are on the same page. That’s why he issued guidelines to all employees.

“Recommendations on cleanliness, sanitation, bookings, and social distancing,” Olsen said.

Olsen urges every business to follow suit.

“We are given this opportunity to get back to work we want to make sure we do it the right way and responsibly so we don’t have another shutdown,” Olsen said.

RELATED: A mask for every Utahn

There is some concern that clients might be anxious to return to the salon, but Decker has some advice to calm those nerves.

“Go to the people you’re loyal too and the people you feel safe with and the people you know who are going to take care of you,” Decker said.

What others are reading right now: