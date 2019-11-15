South Jordan Police trying to identify theft suspect

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Jordan are hoping to identify a theft suspect captured in surveillance footage.

As part of their “Felony Friday”, South Jordan Police posted to their Facebook they are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a theft at Sportsman Warehouse on August 19.

“The pictures are pretty good and we hope you can help us track this thief down,” the post stated.

If you recognize this person, you are asked to contact police dispatch at 801-840-4000 referring to case 19F011164.

