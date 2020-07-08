South Jordan police car vandalized while parked at officer’s home

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A South Jordan police car was vandalized over the 4th of July weekend while parked at the officer’s home.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police, the incident happened while the vehicle was parked sometime on Friday night or into Saturday morning near 9100 South 1400 West when someone spray-painted “Black Lives Matter” across the officer’s car.

Photo Courtesy: West Jordan Police

Currently, police have no suspects but continue to look into the case to see if anyone has camera footage if the incident.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch line and provide info at 801-840-4000, reference case number 20H009482.