South Jordan Police asking for help in locating missing person with disabilities

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in South Jordan are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person with disabilities.

According to a press release issued by South Jordan Police, Alicia Jameson, 30, was last seen between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning at a home located at 1177 West 11715 South.

Alicia is described as a white female, 5’7”, 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt or sweater, blue jeans and brown boots and will be wearing glasses.

Police said Alicia is considered an endangered adult due to her mental capacity being like a 5-year-old child.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Jordan Police Department at 801-840- 4000.

