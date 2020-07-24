South Jordan homes and businesses evacuated after ‘concerning’ material found inside home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department responded to a concerning SWAT situation at a home near 3400 West in South Jordan Thursday night.

According to Matt Pennington with the South Jordan Police Department, the situation was part of a five-day operation. Around 11 p.m. Thursday police served a search warrant to 42-year-old Ryan Mcmanigal, in attempts to take weapons inside his home. Police say Mcmanigal is restricted from owning weapons due to an active protective order.

Pennington said Mcmanigal made threats through texts and social media about mass shootings. SWAT team negotiations became violent and Mcmanigal began firing at police. Pennington said they were prepared for the situation and no one was injured. McManigal was arrested and taken into custody.

When officials entered the home and learned of the materials inside, the West Valley Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Police said there was enough evidence inside the home to confirm his threats.

A background check for McManigal shows a long history of issues. He has six convictions of disorderly conduct since 2002, most recently two misdemeanor convictions of disorderly conduct 2019 and 2020. He is currently on probation.

McManigal was convicted of misdemeanor of criminal mischief in 2019, assault in 2016 and 2017, attempted child abuse in 2017 (for assaulting a 16-year-old girl), DUIs in 2016, 2010, 2000 and 1999, disorderly conduct in 2014, 2005, 2003 and 2002, driving with alcohol restrictions 2011 and criminal mischief in 2002.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief and misdemeanor possession of a deadly assault weapon and violation of a protective order.

Police tell ABC4 News they are concerned about what is in the home. Homes and businesses near 3400 West 10300 South have been evacuated.

There is no specific word on what was found in the home, however, Pennington said there are some chemical mixtures they are especially concerned about. Evacuations will remain in place until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story. Information will be shared as it becomes available.