South Jordan duo holds 3 men at gunpoint, threatens to kill them over false theft allegations

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two individuals are facing multiple felony charges after police said they held three men at gunpoint inside a bedroom over false allegations they stole from them.

According to arresting documents, Chase Michael Cooper, 37, of South Jordan met three men at a night club in May and invited them over to his apartment afterward.

Two days later, the men received a call from Cooper indicating he believed they stole from him when they were all together at his apartment. The men, who said they did not steal from him, went over to Cooper’s home to discuss the allegations.

When they arrived, Cooper answered the door while holding an AR-15 and told them to go inside. When they got inside, Cooper allegedly told the men he would shoot and kill them if they didn’t return his property, according to documents.

Cooper then ordered the men into a bedroom and continued to point the rifle at them. Cooper’s roommate, Stacy Lamb Jacobson, 51, also had a gun pointed at the three men and was blocking the doorway. Both Jacobson and Cooper were demanding the men pay them $500.

Documents state the three men were held at gunpoint for approximately 30 minutes while Cooper kept demanding they return his property or the cash value of the property or he would cause them harm.

All three men said they kept trying to explain they did not steal anything from Cooper but was told they would hunt them down if they didn’t comply.

A background check on Cooper shows no criminal history in Utah.

Jacobson, who has a long criminal history, was arrested four days later for filing a false police report regarding the theft of her and her roommates “property” in South Jordan by these same individuals.

After the incident with the three men, Jacobson told her roommate she was missing items. When the roommate (Cooper) checked his belongings, he discovered his personal property was also missing, documents state.

Jacobson then called police and them the men had stolen from her and her Cooper. During the course of the investigation, however, police discovered Jacobson had actually taken her roommate’s property and pawned it.

Once confronted by police, Jacobson admitted to stealing the items and pawning them. The items pawned were watches valued at $2,950.

Both Jacobson and Cooper are facing three first-degree felony counts of aggravated kidnapping and three third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault.

Jacobson’s criminal history also includes arrests for intoxication, theft by deception, DUI, drug possession, doing business without a license, assault, falsely obtaining a prescription and forgery.

