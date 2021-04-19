Antron, son of Scottie Pippen, dies at 33

FILE – In this March 13, 2015, file photo, former NBA player Scottie Pippen watches an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities in rural Arkansas are investigating the theft of more than $50,000 worth of equipment from a farm in Hamburg, Ark., owned by Pippen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

(ABC4) – Antron Pippen, the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has died, his father confirmed in a Monday tweet.

“I am heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron,” Scottie says. “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game.”

Scottie went on to say that Antron suffered from chronic asthma.

“If he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would’ve made it to the NBA.”

According to TMZ, Antron was born in 1987 to Karen McCollum. She and Scottie married in 1988, but split in 1990.

Antron played basketball briefly at South Georgia Technical College. The school paid tribute to their former player shortly after news of his death broke.

Scottie did not reveal the cause of his 33-year-old son’s death.

