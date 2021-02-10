Some students’ grades are slipping during the pandemic

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Jordan School District data shows more students receiving failing grades since the pandemic, but not nearly as many as anticipated.

Before the pandemic, Florenda Baldwin said her Copper Hills student had been on the honor roll.

“We’ve never actually worried about grades with him. It’s never been a struggle,” she said about her sophomore-age son.

Within the first few months back to school, Baldwin said her son had to quarantine multiple times, and that’s when she noticed his grades began to slip.

“I never thought for a minute that it was just that he didn’t know the information or anything, it was always how to do the work and how to figure out how to get this turned in and how to know what to do,” she said. “I think that not everybody knowing how to handle this played a huge part in this.”

At the end of the quarter, Baldwin’s son had failed two classes.

“He was pretty frustrated with himself because he’s kinda a perfectionist,” she said.

But he’s not the only one in the district struggling to get by.

Jordan School District data suggests 8.53% of all grades – for those in seventh to 12th grade – had an ‘F’ at the end of this year’s second quarter.

At the end of last year’s second quarter, data shows 4.22% of all grades were failing.

The pandemic, board members say, contributing to students’ struggles.

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, data showed over 90% of grades are passing.

“There is a way out and one or two-quarters of bad grades is not the end of the world,” Baldwin said.

In an effort to help struggling students, board members said trackers are being used to help students see where they are at, and the district continues to increase students’ access to teachers.

Helping her son get back on track, Baldwin said hasn’t been easy.

“I think because he sees it possible, he’s able to stay on top of things,” she said.

But looking ahead, Baldwin knows her son’s future is bright.

“I believe he’s going to come out of this quarter with A’s and B’s like no problem,” she said. “He has amazing grades right now, so I’m not too worried so far.”