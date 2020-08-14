Some back to school advice from Utah’s governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utah schools prepare to welcome students back to school –whether it’s in-person or online – Governor Gary Herbert offers some advice to parents and students, noting things will look different this year.

“Understand that there’s going to be some differences, that we’re going to need to make some adjustments as we go through this challenge,” Herbert said.

As schools reopen and public health officials learn more about COVID-19, Herbert said there could be modifications throughout the year.

Related Content 4 tips to address the emotional stress of back to school Video

While plans are different throughout each school district, Herbert said flexibility is key, in an effort to continue educating students.

“If we don’t all participate correctly, it won’t work. It will fail,” Herbert said. “That means parents gotta teach their young people when they go to school, they should wear a mask. And encourage them to wear it.”

He said all schools have a ‘Plan B’, in case the reopening of schools does not go as planned.

“It’s like anything else. You don’t know until you try,” Herbert said. “I think it’s important we try as the pediatricians have told us, as you know, we need to start with a goal of taking kids back to the classroom – into the brick and mortar buildings themselves.”

Going back to school amidst a pandemic is a challenge in and of itself, and Herbert reminds parents, teachers, and students to be patient and flexible.

In an effort to keep students, teachers, and staff safe and healthy, the Utah Department of Health created a manual for best practices at school.