Soldier from Utah killed in ‘non-combat’ incident in Afghanistan

A soldier from Ogden died in Afghanistan over the weekend.

Sgt. 1st Class Elliott J. Robbins, 31, a Green Beret medical sergeant, died Sunday from non-combat related injuries in Helmand province, Afghanistan, while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, according to the Department of Defense.

Robbins was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

“A skilled soldier with three combat deployments, Robbins will always be remembered,” said Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson, 10th Group commander, in a statement.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

