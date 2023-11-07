SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! Oh, what a difference a day makes in the Utah weather world! We had a soggy morning commute in Northern and Central Utah following a cold front, that allowed for valley rain and mountain snow for the early morning commuters.

The bottom line? A cold front changes the Utah weather scene with wet weather and cooler temperatures.

Our snow level continues to drop below 7,000 feet. and will eventually make it down to the high benches. Precipitation dwindles through the day and as a result of our northwest flow behind the front, some scattered rain showers will linger through the evening. Showers will become more isolated in nature tonight with snow levels falling between 5,000 to 5,500 feet.

While moisture is likely to dwindle for most by the second half of the day, there will be potential for lake enhancement and even some lake effect showers which could stick around through very early Wednesday. While northern Utah will see the bulk of the wet weather, we could see a few showers as far south as Cedar City tomorrow. Precipitation totals will range from just over a trace to a quarter of an inch, with a few spots further north, like Cache Valley, making a run for the half an inch.

Our northern Utah mountains are likely to receive between three to seven inches of snow. Some will see more and places like the Cottonwoods and Bear River Range could see a little bit more if everything comes together. In the Wasatch Back, we could see a mix of rain and snow to upwards of two inches for places like Park City.

Daytime highs will be noticeably cooler and run about 15 degrees cooler than Monday in northern Utah. In southern Utah, we’ll see about a five- to 10-degree cool down compared to today. It’s a major drop but we were so above average to start the work week, that highs today will be closer to seasonal norms with the low to mid-50s expected along the Wasatch Front.

The core of the cooler air will settle in tonight, which will result in most areas dropping into the 20s and 30s for overnight lows. By the middle of the week and into Thursday, we’ll see highs mainly range in the 40s and 50s across the state while St. George will even fall into the low 60s. From the second half of the workweek into the Veteran’s Day weekend, our temperatures will gradually rebound closer to where we should be this time of year.

