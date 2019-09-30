Social media threat at Westlake High School deemed to be a hoax

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A social media threat at a Saratoga Springs high school appears to be a hoax, according to officials.

In a post on the Westlake Student Body Facebook page, the school said some of the posts that had been circulating around the community indicated there was a threat made to the school.

“We have notified Saratoga Police and Alpine School District,” said in the Facebook post. “The posting appears to be a hoax. However, we will be conducting a shelter in place, and we have had an extra police presence at Westlake to help students and staff feel safe.”

The school staff was outside by their doors to help reassure students during the lockout from 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Kimberly Bird, assistant to the Superintendent said the threats have been deemed a hoax and the students have returned to their regularly scheduled classes.

There are social media postings that have been circulated around the community. The posting indicates that there was a… Posted by Westlake Student Body on Monday, September 30, 2019

What others are clicking on: