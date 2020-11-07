So. Utah homes threatened by human caused brush fire

Washington County- (ABC4 News) Firefighters and residents in the Diamond Valley area will be keeping a close eye on the Snow Canyon Fire burning in Washington County.

Snow Canyon Fire burning in Washington County, Utah. Video courtesy Marshall Connelly

The wind driven blaze erupted Friday night just after 6pm according to fire officials. By 8pm the blaze was threatening homes in Diamond Valley. The fire, which at last report has scorched 200 hundred acres, appears to be caused by a shooting related activity.

Crews battling the Snow Canyon Fire had to shut down state Route 18 in both directions but the stretch of roadway was re-opened around 8:30pm Friday night.