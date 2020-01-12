Snowy weather creating dangerous road conditions

Snow throughout the weekend is leading to potentially dangerous conditions on roadways in Summit and Salt Lake Counties.

“I’m actually watching wheels,” said Larry Petitt. “Is there water coming up, or are we cold enough that it’s ice and freezing?”

Petitt says he’s a careful driver, but in conditions like these, he says it’s other drivers you have to be concerned about.

“How close are they traveling to me? How fast are they going?,” he asks.

The Utah Department of Transportation is working around the clock to keep area roadways safe.

“Just slow down,” said Roger Frantz, a Roadway Operation Manager for the Utah Department of Transportation. “Just know the conditions can change very fast. We’ve been plowing off and on treating the roads with brine all day. We’ve just had little waves all day. We’re planning on the same thing until tomorrow morning.”

It’s in preparation for potential black ice Sunday morning.

If you’re operating a two-wheel drive vehicle, you’re reminded to have certified snow tires or chains if there are weather restrictions.

It’s something Petitt swears by.

“All of our cars and trucks, we use two sets of wheels. We have snow ice tires for the winter and then we run regular summer road tires,” he shares.

If you have to be out on the roads, the Utah Highway Patrol is asking that you slow down, increase your following distance and don’t drive distracted.