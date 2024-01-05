SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Light snow showers last night allowed for some slick and icy spots overnight and into this morning. Another storm dipped in from the northwest today, and while it’s a fast mover, it will deliver a snowy punch to several spots.

The bottom line? Valley and mountain snow has returned to the Beehive State, and we’ve got several storms lined up over the next several days.

The storm brings the chance of wintery road conditions through the morning and afternoon, so travel with caution on all commutes today. Snow showers can be expected across the northern two-thirds of the state with a slight chance southern Utah sees some moisture by the second half of the day.

Mountains will see accumulating snow and winds will allow for blowing snow at times. As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Wasatch Mountains, Western Uintas, Central Mountains, and Wasatch Plateau until 11:00 p.m. Friday. Even valley locations like the Wasatch Front could see minor accumulations of maybe a few inches. When it comes to temperatures, they will hang in the low to mid-30s along the Wasatch Front, and it will be breezy at times statewide.

The storm clears tonight, leading to a mostly calm Saturday with daytime highs that come in slightly below average. As we’re going to see over the next 24-hour period, calm conditions won’t last too long as a strong storm is set to move in between Saturday night into Sunday. With cold air in place, the weekend storm will bring the potential of widespread wet weather across the state with mainly snow showers.

Even in St. George where wet weather is likely to start as rain, we could see a changeover to snow. While St. George won’t see snow stick, the upper elevations of Washington County could see a skiff of snow. Accumulations look healthy for the northern and central parts of the state, especially for the mountains. Not only will we see widespread moisture, but temperatures will also drop even more with highs expected to range mainly in the 20s and 30s for most.

Our active pattern looks to continue with weather models hinting at storms mid-week and into late next week. It’s early so we will see how these storms evolve and will continue to monitor each of these winter systems and keep you posted on the latest developments in your 4Warn Weather forecast both on-air and online, we are Good4Utah!