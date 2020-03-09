Injured snowmobiler rescued in Wasatch County outback

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An adult female who accidentally drove her snowmobile off an embankment had to be rescued by an air ambulance, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The 9-1-1 call came in just after one p.m. Saturday. The caller reported the adult operator of the snowmobile was seriously injured after crashing in the remote Lake Creek area.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue and Wasatch County EMS were both dispatched to help rescue the woman.

First responders determined the injuries would require an airlift rescue. An AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the crash scene and was able to lend a hand in assistance.

The condition of the snowmobiler is not known at this time.