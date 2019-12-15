Snowboarder buried in avalanche in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A snowboarder was buried after getting caught in an avalanche in Summit County Sunday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Justin Martinez, Summit County Sheriff, crews are currently working in the backcountry near the ski resort on a snowboarder they were able to dig out from under the snow.
Martinez said CPR was being performed on the snowboarder and a current condition is not known.
*Developing* An update will be provided once additional information is released.
