Snow squall warning issued in Northern Utah counties

(ABC4) – The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Snow Squall Warning for two northern Utah counties. The warning was issued for the southeastern part of Rich County and the northeastern part of Summit County.

A snow squall is an intense short-lived burst of heavy snowfall that leads to a quick reduction in visibilities and is often accompanied by gusty winds.

Around 8:16 am, a dangerous snow squall was located near Woodruff to 6 miles southeast of Coalville, moving at 50 miles per hour. Woodruff is in Rich County and Coalville is in Summit County.

The snow squall created dangerous driving conditions that could be life-threatening.

Locations impacted include:

  • Evanston
  • Lyman
  • Woodruff
  • Robertson
  • Mountain View
  • Lonetree
  • Millburne
  • Fort Bridger
  • Almy
  • Altamont
  • Carter
  • Ragen
  • Wahsatch
  • Castle Rock
  • Church Buttes
  • Piedmont
  • Leroy

The National Weather Service says to consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes but if you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions could lead to accidents.



		

					

	


	
	


			
