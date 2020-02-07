Snow slows some transportation of goods to stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With snowstorms impacting drivers throughout the state, some stores and the transportation industry are being hit hard.

Nearly 200-miles from Salt Lake City is Rock Springs, Wyoming. LaRae Davis, who lives in the Wyoming city, posted a picture online of Walmart’s shelf nearly bare.

In her post on Facebook, she writes:

“This is OUR Walmart shelves. No it’s not because they don’t have enough help, or their stockers aren’t doing their jobs. This is because TRUCKERS have been stranded all along I-80 for days, unable to deliver the goods. This is the beginning of what it would look like if the truckers stopped trucking.”

Courtesy LaRae Davis

ABC4 News spoke to truck drivers who deliver food to your stores about the snow impacting transportation.

Jeff Boyr, who drives for Meadow Gold, said snow and wind affect his drive regularly during winter months.

“It slows me down to get up and over the mountain. I go to Price and Vernal every day and it slows me down quite a bit,” Boyr said.

Boyr said he’s worked for a store prior to driving a truck and he understands both sides of the business.

“They want their product, and we can’t get it to them,” Boyr said.

Stopping at Sapp Brothers Travel Center, truck driver Russell Ware said he’s stopped due to high winds and snow impacting his route to Idaho.

As an over-the-road driver, he said he relies on his weather app to know which routes he should and should not take in order to get products to his stores on-time.

“You take into account, if it’s [storm] got a lot of potential for being a significant storm, that’s a lot of transportation that’s gonna be stuck up there and the risks involved with that climate,” Ware said, “do you want to do or don’t ya? If you don’t, then you try to divert from it.”

