SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s going to be another cold day for April! Highs are running more than 20 degrees below average, and we will most likely stay in the 30s for daytime highs along the Wasatch Front today!

The bottom line? A late-season snowstorm impacts most of Utah with snow showers persisting for the start of April.

Wintery conditions are still dominating the weather story with overnight snow adding to accumulations, and snow showers keeping the forecast interesting today. Our Northwest flow allowed for lake enhancement overnight, and lake effect snow showers will keep active conditions at times today in Tooele, Salt Lake and Davis Counties.

While the core of this storm system is on the move toward the east, trailing energy with moisture in place, scattered snow showers will persist through the day with the best chance being in northern Utah including the Wasatch Front. Isolated to scattered showers will continue to be possible down south though.

Winter alerts remain in effect for both valley and mountain locations. The Winter Storm Warning for the central mountains, northern mountains, the Wasatch Front, Tooele & Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley, Bear Lake, Millard & Juab Counties, the Sanpete Valley, the Wasatch Back, and SW Wyoming are all in effect through 6 p.m. Total accumulations including what we have already seen will likely land between 4-12 inches for most valleys, 8-14 inches for most benches (locally up to 20 inches), 1-2 feet for the Wasatch Back, and 1-3 feet for most mountains, but we could see locally 4 plus feet for the upper Cottonwoods and Davis County area mountains.

Heading into tonight, we get really chilly conditions. Overnight lows drop to the 20s along the Wasatch Front with teens in outlying areas expected. Freezing temps even show up in Southern Utah, with a new Freeze Watch issued near Zion National Park. Temperatures could drop to the freezing point in Springdale making for a very cold start to Wednesday.

Tomorrow, we will also start to dry out in part of the state. Wet weather wraps in southern Utah while we’ll hold onto a chance for isolated to scattered snow showers up north as daytime highs stay well below seasonal averages again. We’re in store for some big changes though weather-wise as we head into the Easter Weekend.

By the end of the workweek high pressure will start to settle in. This will result in dry skies settling in as temperatures warm steadily. By the Easter Weekend, highs will be close to if not a little above average with a chance we hit 60 in Salt Lake by Sunday and a chance we hit 80 in St. George. Dry conditions look to persist into next week as the warmup could continue. This rapid warm-up adds to flooding concerns in several portions of the state, so we will be monitoring conditions closely.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!