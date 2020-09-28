Smoke shop in Murray robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Murray are looking for a suspect who robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to Murray City Police, a man walked into the store around 10:30 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded cash and merchandise. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled on foot.

A containment was set up and K-9s were called in but the suspect had left the area and was not apprehended.

Police say they were told the man is believed to be Caucasion around 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, a mask and gloves.

Police are working with the store to go through their surveillance footage. Anyone who knows anything about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact police at 801-840-4000.