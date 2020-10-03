Utah (ABC4 News) — Smoke and haze return to Utah’s skies this week.

A persistent ridge of high pressure over the Great Basin this past week has shifted farther south towards the Mexico border this weekend. Though we are not forecasting any precipitation in the short term, the placement of high pressure has allowed a more Westerly flow to kick in bringing back the smoke and haze from the California wildfires.

Heading into our Sunday, temperatures will remain above normal under dry conditions but with increasing smoke blanketing our skies, the impacts to our air quality will be noticeable. Reduce your outdoor activities if possible, especially for those with underlying medical issues, children and the elderly.

You can still get outside and enjoy yourself, just be cautious of more strenuous activities thanks to higher levels of PM 2.5 in our atmosphere.

