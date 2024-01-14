SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Deivon Smith had the first Utah triple-double in over four years, but it wasn’t enough as the Utes fell at Stanford Sunday afternoon, 79-73.

Smith becomes just the fourth Runnin’ Ute to register a triple-double since 1996-97 and the first time since Rylan Jones and Both Gach each recorded a triple-double against Mississippi Valley State at home on Nov. 8, 2019. The other Ute with a triple-double during that time frame was Alex Jensen vs. Fresno State on Jan. 25, 1999, with 16 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists.

Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points with 11 rebounds and three blocks, Michael Jones scored 10 of his 15 points in the final two minutes as the Cardinal held on for the victory.

Brandon Angel added 16 points and seven boards for Stanford (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12). Freshman Kanaan Carlyle — who went into the game leading the Cardinal in scoring (14.0 per game) — finished 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting before he fouled out with almost four minutes remaining.

Raynaud converted a three-point play to spark a 14-4 run, including all of Andrej Stojakovic’s nine points, that gave the Cardinal a 12-point lead when Stojakovic hit a 3 with 10:50 to play that made it 55-43. Smith hit a 3, two free throws and jumper before Cole Bajema made a 3 to cap a 14-5 spurt and Gabe Madsen hit another from behind the arc to trim the deficit to 62-60 with five minutes remaining. Raynaud made a 3-pointer and Angel followed with another before Jones took over down the stretch.

Making his first start as a Runnin’ Ute (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) for the injured Rollie Worster, Smith broke the seal for Utah with a 3-pointer before Cole Bajema followed with one of his own to give the Utes a quick 6-0 lead. The game would be a tug-of-war battle the rest of the half with five ties and five different lead changes, but none more important than that with less than 25 seconds remaining in the half as the Cardinal took a 34-32 lead over the Utes at the break.

Ben Carlson was a huge piece of the puzzle for Utah in the first-half with Lawson Lovering going down with an injury at the 16:05 mark. The Woodbury, Minn., product had nine first-half points to lead Utah, knocking down 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

The Cardinal (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12) came out in the second stanza with the hot hand, shooting .533 from the floor to take its largest lead of the game, 55-43, at the 10:45 media break while Utah struggled to find the bottom of the net shooting just .308 from the floor that half.

After the timeout, the Runnin’ Utes reeled off a 14-5 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Bajema to get within 60-57 of Stanford before heading into the final media break (3:51) trailing just 62-60 on a corner three from Gabe Madsen.

Utah had its opportunities down the stretch after that, knocking down 6-of-9 from the field in the last 5:04 but couldn’t get enough stops on the defensive end and the clock being its biggest enemy.

Branden Carlson tied Smith with a team-high 16 points while also pulling down 6 rebounds. Madsen was the only other Ute in double-figures, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-9 beyond the arc – 9 of which came in the second half.

Utah next hosts Oregon State on Thursday at the Huntsman Center.