WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A small plane made an emergency landing on a West Jordan soccer field during the morning on Monday, May 29.

The plane, a Piper Archer, was forced to make the landing shortly after departing from the South Valley Regional Airport, according to a tweet from the SLC Airport’s media account.

No injuries were reported from the two passengers onboard and the landing has reportedly had no impact on airport operations.

The soccer field in West Jordan is located just south of the Salt Lake Valley Regional Airport.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.