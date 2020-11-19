Small plane makes emergency landing in Genola

GENOLA, Utah (ABC4 News) — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Genola as l on Thursday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Mike Wall of the Santaquin Police Department, the plane took off from Airport #2 in Salt Lake City Thursday afternoon and was heading south over Genola when it began to lose oil pressure.

The pilot was able to deploy a Fixed Emergency Parachute to slow the plane down and make a soft landing in an empty field, approximately in the area of 785 West and 2400 North in Genola.

The pilot and co-pilot were the only people on board the plane at the time. They were not injured in the incident, according to Cpl. Mike Wall.

The plane suffered minor damage in the landing.

The FAA is investigating the incdient.

