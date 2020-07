WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – A small plane appears to have crashed into a home in West Jordan near 8700 S. and 3700 W.

The crash caused a fire and the house was damaged. LifeFlight was seen leaving the scene.

A witness said the plane banked and crashed.

Officials are investigating the scene and trying to figure out what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more on ABC4 News at 5 and 10