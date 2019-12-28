Small bank withdrawal is last sign of missing Tooele man

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Every year in the United States, more than 600,000 people go missing, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Person System. Some of which, are from Utah.

A Tooele family is asking for the public’s help in finding their loved one, Sidney Scott Minor – who goes by Scott or Scotty.

Minor was last seen in Tooele on December 7th, and the last withdrawal from his bank account was on December 9th.

“He took $43 out of the ATM,” said his teary-eyed mother, Debbie Bice.

Minor’s family said he suffers with mental illness and drug addiction and are worried about his well-being.

“He has a brain injury, he refuses to take his medications, he’s schizophrenic, bi-polar, he does drugs,” Bice said. “He wasn’t a perfect son, but he’s my son.”

Bice said a missing person’s report was filed on December 13th.

She said police are looking at places he could be, but said officers told her Minor doesn’t fit the criteria for search and rescue efforts at this time.

“You tell a mother that. That’s been waiting, hoping, praying,” Bice said.

When a missing person is reported, Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele City Police Department said investigation begins with talking to friends, family and neighbors, before larger search efforts are made.

“We have to look at every single lead no matter how big or small,” Hansen said. “But we’re going to start with the most obvious places first and then keep working from there.”

Talking specifically about Minor’s case, Hansen said police are investigating.

“The sheriff’s office is actively, as we speak right now, out knocking on doors at addresses where we have potential leads,” Hansen said.

Hansen said a person doesn’t have to be gone for a specific amount of time before a call or report is filed.

He said the longer the waiting period, the harder an investigation can be.

