SLCPD to release bodycam footage from officer-involved shooting on May 23rd

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is releasing bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Officers shot and killed the suspect, 22-year-old Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, around 2 a.m. on May 23rd near 900 South and 300 West.
At the time police said Palaciso-Carbajal had a gun when a confrontation with officers occured.
A timeline and explanation of events from that morning will be released Friday at 2 p.m.
You can watch that live here.
