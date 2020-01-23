SLCPD release body cam footage after officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting early this month.

It happened on January 8th.

Courtesy: Salt Lake Police Department

Police say it started when 20-year-old Tyler Webster reached out to a man who was attempting to sell his vehicle on Facebook Marketplace.

The two agreed to meet so Webster could test the vehicle, records state.

When the seller arrived there was another man with Webster. At first, arresting documents state, Webster asked if they could test drive the vehicle without the seller, but he said no. Once the test drive was over, Webster jumped in the driver’s seat and took off while the seller was looking at the engine with the other man, police records state.

The seller called police and the man that Webster brought with him took off, police records state.

Meanwhile, police said Webster stopped the vehicle to put down the hood and then took off again, eventually ending up on 1460 West.

“At about this same time, two officers with Salt Lake PD who were riding in the same vehicle were traveling northbound on 1460 West from North Temple St and found themselves head-on with Tyler,” the probable cause statement reads.

The officers attempted to stop Webster, but he “attempted to flee from the officers by reversing away from them and displaying a willful and wanton disregard to the officer’s safety,” police records state.

“Webster’s erratic driving placed one officer at risk of being crushed by a metal guard rail directly next to the vehicle,” the document states.

Some point after this an officer-involved shooting took place.

Watch here *Use caution*

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

