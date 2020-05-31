SLCPD searching for suspects responsible for flipping, vandalizing police car

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – During the the protests in Downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday, a Salt Lake City Police car was flipped over, vandalized and destroyed in the middle of the downtown streets. Officials are looking to identify and speak with the suspects responsible for these actions.
SLCPD is asking that anyone who may have any information to call police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-94360.