SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who planted a suspicious item in a downtown building, leading to its evacuation Monday.

Downtown businesses are also being asked to access security cameras to see if they can find footage of the suspect approaching the U.S. Bank tower on S. Main Street in Salt Lake City.

The person is described as a man wearing ” gray pants, a blue jacket, dark shoes, orange gloves, a tan hat, and a black backpack,” according to police. The man’s height, weight, and age are unknown. The man appears to have left the object behind at around 6:24 a.m. Monday morning. He left the area on foot. The object was discovered at around 7:47 a.m.

Detectives are working to build a timeline of the man’s activities. The item was eventually found to be an “organic agricultural product” that posed no threat. Police are not releasing additional information on the object at this time.

“This ensures detectives have a reliable way to corroborate information gathered during the investigative process,” stated the police press release.

SLCPD closed off northbound traffic on West Temple St. from 300 South to 200 South. These closures were reportedly for community safety and to help ensure they had enough room for resources.

Anyone with information on this case should call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 23-216673.