SLCPD looking for two men accused of assaulting officers during Inland Port protest

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two men accused of assaulting officers during an Inland Port protest.

Several people were arrested during the protest on July 9th at the Salt Lake Chamber.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City Police Dept.

The first suspect (pictured above) is a male white adult with gauged ear piercings and black hair. He is wearing a white tee-shirt and grey hat. Police say he “violently assaulted an officer during the protest”.

The second man police are looking for has a shaved head. He was wearing a white tee shirt possibly with the words “boot party” on the front.

Investigators say he spit in an officer’s face and assaulted an officer on the ground.

If you recognize either of these individuals call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 19-124550.

