SLCPD look for suspect involved in May riots

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department are looking for an individual who was involved in the riots downtown on May 30.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is wanted for throwing an incendiary device into a vehicle which then caused the vehicle to start on fire.







Police ask if you recognize the individual to please contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and to refer to case 20-94360.