SLCPD K9 Apprehension Program audit results in 18 ‘concerning’ cases turned over to DA for investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the results of their K9 Apprehension Program on Friday, resulting in the District Attorney needing to investigate 27 cases.

In total, the department so far has reviewed cases through 2018 and found out of 27 K9 bites, 18 were concerning and are referred to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation.

“As Chief of the Salt Lake City Police Department, I am accountable to this community, and I have major concerns when force may have been used inappropriately. Because actions speak louder than words, it is my responsibility to make sure these incidents are brought to my attention and do the right thing when they are,” Chief Brown said.

“Proactively conducting this audit and turning over these cases to the DA’s office is evidence of our intent, not only to correct that abuse of power but also to ensure it does not happen again,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “The culture of an organization is shaped by the worst behavior a leader is willing to tolerate. I am here to tell you that this culture ends here and now. We are better than this, our residents deserve better, and I know that the many officers of SLCPD who are committed to truly serving and protecting, will agree.”

In addition, all of the officers involved in the cases that have been referred to the District Attorney, and been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of their investigations.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill released the following statement:

“Following a records request from our office sent in mid-August, Salt Lake City today

announced it has identified 27 K9 incidents between January 2018 and now, 18 of which are

being referred to the DA Office. Today’s disclosure by the City and SLCPD is a vital step

toward restoring public faith in law enforcement.

Our office sent the records request to SLCPD after learning of one serious K9-caused injury

only after it was reported publicly by the Salt Lake Tribune on August 11, 2020. At our request

the same day, SLCPD agreed to send that case to us for screening. A criminal case was later

filed.

We will review all materials provided to our office in connection with our records request and

we will act as appropriate and necessary to fulfill and perform our statutory duties consistent

with the law. This means carefully reviewing and investigating allegations of criminal conduct

consistent with our role as public prosecutors. The DA Office will file charges on any case that

rise to the level of criminal activity.

I want to thank Mayor Mendenhall and Chief Brown for their efforts to be transparent and to

take affirmative steps in the service of justice.”

The audit of the program will continue as the Department reviews footage from the previous four years that are under the statute of limitations.

SLCPD will be releasing body-worn camera footage of them within 10 business days because the incidents are of public concern.

The K9 Apprehension Program remains suspended indefinitely.