SLCPD have had 73 missing child alerts since June

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City asked the public help them find a teenage girl Monday.

They say 14-year-old Jashui Alexa Ramos-Lagunes was last spoken to at about 5 p.m. Sunday night. She was eventually located around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Officers hope this opens up a conversation between parents and children.

Over the past six months, Salt Lake Police Department has asked the public’s help to locate a child 73 separate times.

Police say the time it takes to issue a missing child alert varies.

They consider a child anyone 18 years or younger or an adult who has a mental capacity of a child.

Police say endangered can mean a couple things: the likhood the child will self harm, or that the child may need medications.

Once reported missing by the parent or guardian, police check the home and then the surrounding areas.

“We want parents to know where their kids are. Personally, I make my kids answer five questions before they can leave the house, they think it’s annoying but it’s mandatory: Who you going to be with? How are you getting there? How are you getting home? What are the last names and I need a phone number,” Director of Communications Christina Judd said.

